Road accident in Turkey leaves several dead, injured

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Twenty-five people got injured and two more killed in a road accident in Turkey’s Bursa province, according to preliminary information, Turkish media reported June 21.

All the victims are citizens of Turkey. They were taken to the hospital.

In May, 35,834 road accidents, in which 220 people were killed, were registered in Turkey, according to the report of the country’s police department.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news