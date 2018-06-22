Turkish Air Force conducting military operation in northern Iraq

22 June 2018 17:03 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Turkish Air Force is conducting a military operation in northern Iraq aimed at eliminating the militants of Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist organization, the Turkish General Staff said in a message June 22.

According to the message, the operation is being held in Iraq’s Hakurk district to kill terrorists.

"At least nine PKK terrorists have been killed during the operation," the message said.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the Turkish Armed Forces launched a new military operation in northern Iraq.

He added that the Turkish Air Force used 20 aircraft and destroyed 14 PKK bases in northern Iraq.

"Turkey is resolute in the fight against PKK," Erdogan said.

Earlier it was reported that within the operation against PKK in northern Iraq, the Turkish military moved deep into Iraqi territory by 73 kilometers.

The country’s Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said earlier that Turkey has 11 military bases in northern Iraq, which greatly facilitate the fight against PKK.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

---

