Elections in Turkey ended

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The parliamentary and presidential elections that were held today in Turkey ended. According to the Central Election Commission of Turkey (YSK), the first results of voting will be announced at 21:00 local time.

The YSK report also notes that mobile polling stations for elderly voters and citizens with disabilities have been established in Turkey.

Mobile polling stations are involved in elections for the first time in the history of Turkey.

Recall that voting began in the parliamentary and presidential elections at 08:00 local time in Turkey.

Voting in the elections will end at 17:00 local time.