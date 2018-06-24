Erdogan gains 54.58% after counting 78.11% of ballots

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

According to preliminary counting of votes, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won 54.58% of the vote in the presidential election, said the Supreme Electoral Council of Turkey (YSK).

The report says that 78,11% of votes are counted.

A candidate from the "People's Republican Party" (CHP) - Muharrem Ince won 29,71% of the votes, a candidate for the newly created "Iyi Parti" Meral Akchenker - 7,48%, a candidate of "Democratic People's Party" (HDP) Selahattin Demirtas - 7,12%, "Seadet" party's (SP) candidate Temel Karamollaoglu - 0.91% and the candidate from "Vatan" party Dogu Perincek - 0.20% of the votes.

The message also says that the bloc called "People's Unity" (Cumhur İttifakı) (Justice and Development Party and the Nationalist Movement Party [MHP]) is leading in the parliamentary elections, preliminarily gaining 56% of the votes.

Today presidential and parliamentary elections completed 17:00 local time in Turkey. Voting began at 08:00. More than 56 million people had the right to vote in Turkey.