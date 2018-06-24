Erdogan gains 54.58% after counting 78.11% of ballots

24 June 2018 22:26 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

According to preliminary counting of votes, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won 54.58% of the vote in the presidential election, said the Supreme Electoral Council of Turkey (YSK).

The report says that 78,11% of votes are counted.

A candidate from the "People's Republican Party" (CHP) - Muharrem Ince won 29,71% of the votes, a candidate for the newly created "Iyi Parti" Meral Akchenker - 7,48%, a candidate of "Democratic People's Party" (HDP) Selahattin Demirtas - 7,12%, "Seadet" party's (SP) candidate Temel Karamollaoglu - 0.91% and the candidate from "Vatan" party Dogu Perincek - 0.20% of the votes.

The message also says that the bloc called "People's Unity" (Cumhur İttifakı) (Justice and Development Party and the Nationalist Movement Party [MHP]) is leading in the parliamentary elections, preliminarily gaining 56% of the votes.

Today presidential and parliamentary elections completed 17:00 local time in Turkey. Voting began at 08:00. More than 56 million people had the right to vote in Turkey.

Turkish citizens who live abroad voted in the presidential and parliamentary elections on 11-17 June.

Number of Turkish citizens living abroad who voted in the parliamentary and presidential elections in the country stood at 1,468,408 people. In general, 3,470,323 people had the right to vote among Turkish citizens living abroad.

Voting was held in 123 diplomatic missions of Turkey in 60 countries.

- - -

