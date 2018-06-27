Turkish jets eliminates 8 PKK militants

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

Trend:

Turkish Air Force eliminated eight PKK fighters in the north of Iraq, the Turkish General Staff said in a message June 26.

Terrorists were eliminated as a result of an Air Force operation conducted in the areas of Zap, Avashin-Basian in the north of Iraq.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news