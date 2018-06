Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Sea voyages have been cancelled due to the dense fog in Istanbul, the Turkish Maritime Administration said June 27.

In this regard, the Marmaray Tunnel functions in an enhanced mode.

Unstable weather conditions in the water area of Istanbul will be observed throughout the day, according to the weather forecasts.

