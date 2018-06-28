Istanbul police conducting raids against drug dealers

28 June 2018 10:15 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Istanbul police are conducting raids against drug dealers in three districts of the city, the Istanbul police department said in a message June 28.

The raids started at 05:30 (GMT +3) and are conducted at 45 addresses.

Fifty-three people were detained as part of the raids. There are also women among the detained.

The Turkish Interior Ministry said earlier that 3,722 kilograms of heroin were confiscated in January-February 2018.

During the reporting period, 16,802 kilograms of psychotropic substances and 202 kilograms of Bonzai drugs were confiscated in Turkey.

During the reporting period, 3,823 people, including foreigners, were detained within the fight against drug traffickers.

In total, 20,000 tons of heroin were confiscated in Turkey in 2017.

