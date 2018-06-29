Western countries unable to accept healthy criticism: Turkish FM

29 June 2018 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Western countries are unable to accept healthy criticism, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Turkish media reported June 29.

He said that at the same time European countries openly criticize Turkey as well as other countries.

Cavusoglu noted that during official meetings, he repeatedly stated about this to his European colleagues.

Commenting on the relations between Turkey and the EU, Cavusoglu said that, to the great regret, the EU is insincere in relation to Turkey.

“If the EU doesn’t want Turkey to become a full-fledged member of the Union, it should openly declare it,” Cavusoglu said.

An association agreement between the EU and Turkey was signed in 1963. Ankara filed an application for membership in the EU in 1987, but accession negotiations were launched in 2005.

