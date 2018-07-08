Azerbaijani citizen dies in accident in Turkey

8 July 2018 15:56 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 8

Trend:

Azerbaijani female citizen Maryam Omarova, who was in Turkey, died as a result of an accident, Turkish media reported July 8.

A 27-year-old Omarova, having lost her balance, fell from a height of 15 meters from the rocks at the Aladere waterfall in Fethiye city in Turkey’s Mugla province.

The body of the Azerbaijani citizen was taken to the mortuary of the Fethiye State Hospital for autopsy.

The local police launched investigation into the case.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s delegation visits frontline zone (PHOTO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:24
Azerbaijan’s deputy culture minister talks on ministry’s further work
Society 13:34
AR technology may be used in tourism, education in Azerbaijan
ICT 13:01
Over 18,500 civil servants dismissed in Turkey
Turkey 12:08
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 89 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:24
Azerbaijan eyes to increase hazelnut exports to Europe
Economy news 08:00
Latest
Iran Energy Exchange performance on July 8
Business 16:23
Iran’s oil revenue hits record in 3 months
Oil&Gas 16:20
Iranian, Iraqi officials discuss ways to enhance agro co-op
Economy news 16:01
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s delegation visits frontline zone (PHOTO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:24
Iran’s car manufacturers expect price rise
Economy news 15:15
Iran improves cement, tile, glass production performance
Business 15:03
Russian aircraft manufacturer may buy old planes from Uzbekistan
Economy news 14:06
US imports from Iran increases by 30%
Business 14:01
UN says displaced Syrians leave zone near Jordan border crossing
Arab World 13:40