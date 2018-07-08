Azerbaijani citizen dies in accident in Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 8

Trend:

Azerbaijani female citizen Maryam Omarova, who was in Turkey, died as a result of an accident, Turkish media reported July 8.

A 27-year-old Omarova, having lost her balance, fell from a height of 15 meters from the rocks at the Aladere waterfall in Fethiye city in Turkey’s Mugla province.

The body of the Azerbaijani citizen was taken to the mortuary of the Fethiye State Hospital for autopsy.

The local police launched investigation into the case.

