Train derailment in N Turkey killed 10 and injured 73 people (PHOTO)

8 July 2018 22:08 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 8

Trend:

At least 10 people were killed and 73 others injured after six train carriages came off the tracks in Turkey's northwestern province of Tekirdag, Turkish media reported.

More than 100 ambulances have been sent to the scene of the accident.

Province's governor Mehmet Ceylan noted that, the injured were evacuated from the scene of the accident by helicopters. Ceylan cited bad weather conditions as the cause of the derailment.

