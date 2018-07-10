Four ministers of Turkey refuse from MP mandate

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Four Turkish Ministers have refused the mandate of the member of parliament, Turkish media reported July 10.

It is reported that Melvut Cavusoglu, appointed to the post of Turkish Foreign Minister, the Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, the Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul and the Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak have filed an application on the refusal from the MP mandate.

An MP can not be a minister at the same time according to the laws of Turkey.

Yesterday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers, which will be the first government of the country after the transition to a presidential form of government.

The post of Prime Minister in the new Cabinet was abolished in connection with the transition to the presidential system of government.

Erdogan said, speaking to journalists, Fuat Oktay, who previously headed the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) of the country, was appointed Turkey's Vice-President. Mevlut Cavusoglu has retained the post of Foreign Minister, Suleyman Soylu - the post of Interior Minister, Abdulhamit Gul - the post of Minister of Justice.

The former Chief of the General Staff, Hulusi Akar has been appointed as the Minister of Defense, and Berat Albayrak, who previously headed the country's Ministry of Energy has been appointed as the Minister of Finance and Treasury. Fatih Donmez has been appointed as the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Ruhsar Pekcan – as the Minister of Trade.

The inauguration of President Erdogan took place on July 9.

The ceremony was attended by 22 heads of state, Prime Ministers and speakers of parliaments of 28 countries, as well as heads of six international organizations.

On July 4, the Supreme Electoral Council of Turkey (YSK) announced the final results of the parliamentary and presidential elections, which took place on June 24.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan gained 52.59 percent of the votes in the presidential election, according to the YSK.

Muharrem Ince from the Republican People’s Party (CHP) gained 30.64 percent of the votes, Meral Aksener from the Good Party (Iyi Parti) - 7.29 percent, Selahattin Demirtas from the People’s Democratic Party (HDP) – 8.4 percent, Temel Karamollaoglu from the Felicity Party (Saadet Partisi) - 0.89 percent and Dogu Perincek from the Patriotic Party (Vatan Partisi) - 0.2 percent.

As for the parliamentary election, the political bloc of Justice and Development Party gained 42.56 percent, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) - 11.1 percent of the votes, Republican People's Party – 22.65 percent, Iyi Parti – 9.96 percent, Democratic People's Party – 11.70 percent, Saadet Partisi – 1.23 percent and Vatan Partisi – 0.23 percent of votes.

Thus, the Justice and Development Party will be represented in the country's parliament by 295 MPs, Nationalist Movement Party by 49 MPs, Republican People’s Party by 146 MPs, Iyi Parti by 43 MPs and People’s Democratic Party by 67 MPs.

Saadet Partisi and Vatan Partisi will not be represented in the parliament of the country.

