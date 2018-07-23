Cavusoglu to visit Azerbaijan on July 24 - Foreign Ministry

23 July 2018 08:40 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on July 24, Turkey's Foreign Ministry told Trend July 23.

Within the framework of the visit, Cavusoglu will hold a meeting with the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, as well as other officials, the ministry noted, "Cavusoglu's visit to Baku will last one day".

The ministry also said, that during the visit the strengthening of relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan, as well as other regional issues will be discussed.

"It is expected that Cavusoglu will also hold a meeting with the Azerbaijani Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

--

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Duties on registration of IMEI codes of mobiles to be revised in Azerbaijan
ICT 08:45
Earthquake shakes southeastern part of Turkey
Turkey 08:13
FAO talks on needed measures to even more improve food safety in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 07:06
Turkish finance minister sees promising outlook for economic growth
Turkey 22 July 17:47
Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire 93 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 22 July 09:54
Azerbaijani companies in Turkey work globally from the country - chairman of DEIK Turkey-Azerbaijan Business Council
Economy news 22 July 08:43
Latest
Duties on registration of IMEI codes of mobiles to be revised in Azerbaijan
ICT 08:45
Earthquake shakes southeastern part of Turkey
Turkey 08:13
FAO talks on needed measures to even more improve food safety in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 07:06
VW to temporarily park cars due to new emissions testing bottlenecks
Other News 06:44
Two injured as gunman fires on church congregation in Nevada - report
US 05:24
Fighter jets intercepts plane flying near Trump's residence
Other News 04:35
Iran to continue nuclear talks with EU: Speaker
Politics 03:38
EU's Moscovici says trade differences persist after G20 talks
Europe 02:41
China planning to deploy large unmanned AI submarines by 2020s
China 01:26