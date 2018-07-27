US should respect laws of Turkey: speaker

27 July 2018 18:24 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The US should respect the laws of Turkey, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Binali Yildirim said, Turkish media reported July 27.

"President Donald Trump thinks that by threatening Ankara, he can affect Turkish justice. Trump should give up on statements about sanctions against Turkey," Yildirim said.

Trump promised earlier to impose "large sanctions" against Turkey for the detention of American pastor Andrew Brunson, who is accused of aiding the coup attempt in Turkey in 2016.

"The United States will impose large sanctions on Turkey for their long time detainment of Pastor Andrew Brunson, a great Christian, family man and wonderful human being. He is suffering greatly. This innocent man of faith should be released immediately!" Trump tweeted.

Vice President Mike Pence stated the possibility of imposition of sanctions previously.

A court in the Turkish province of Izmir decided July 25 to transfer under house arrest American pastor Andrew Brunson, whom Ankara suspects aiding the coup attempt in 2016. Branson was prohibited to leave the territory of Turkey by a court decision dated July 25. The same court a week ago rejected the motion for release of the pastor. The next hearing on Brunson’s case has been scheduled for October 12.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

