Over 70,000 Iraqi citizens receive residence permit in Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

From 2015 to August 9, 2018, 70,364 citizens of Iraq received a residence permit in Turkey, Turkish media reported Aug. 24.

During this period, the number of Syrian citizens who obtained a residence permit in Turkey amounted to 65,348 people.

There are also citizens of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan among the foreign citizens who received residence permit in Turkey for this period.

As many as 49,208 citizens of Azerbaijan, 41,000 citizens of Turkmenistan and 30,657 citizens of Uzbekistan received residence permit in Turkey during the reporting period.

The number of foreign citizens who obtained a residence permit in Turkey for this period amounted to 721,735 people.

Foreign citizens who have permanent jobs in Turkey, foreigners who bought real estate and who arrived in Turkey for study purposes, as well as those who created a family with Turkish citizens can get a residence permit in Turkey.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news