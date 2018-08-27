US delivers new Chinook helicopter to Turkey despite F-35 problem

27 August 2018 11:08 (UTC+04:00)

Turkey has started to receive the second batch of CH-47 Chinook heavy transportation helicopters from the U.S., despite the ongoing crisis with the country regarding delivery of F-35 jets, Daily Sabah reported

The Presidency of the Defense Industry announced that the first of five helicopters, part of the second delivery of Chinooks, entered the inventory of the Turkish Military on Saturday.

The initial agreement with Boeing, an American multinational corporation, on the purchase of 11 CH-47 helicopters in 2011 first delivered six helicopters in 2016.

The move came amid U.S. efforts to delay delivery of F-35s to Turkey. In early August, U.S. President Donald Trump approved a defense budget law delaying delivery of F-35 Joint Strike Fighter jets to Turkey. An amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), quickly approved by Congress, prohibits F-35 sales to Turkey until the Pentagon issues a report on Turkish-American relations in 90 days.

Still, the F-35 Joint Program Office announced on Aug. 16 that it would continue to execute current program plans with all partners, including Turkey, and to abide by any future policy guidelines.

Turkey has been in the F-35 program since 1999, and the Turkish defense industry has taken an active role in the production of aircraft and invested $1.25 billion in the aircraft's development. Alp Aviation, AYESAS, Kale Aviation, Kale Pratt & Whitney and Turkish Aerospace Industries have been producing parts for the first F-35 fighter jet.

Turkey plans to purchase 100 F-35 fighter jets in the coming years. Out of 100 aircraft, 30 have been approved. The country took delivery of its first F-35 fighter jet at a ceremony in Fort Worth, Texas, on June 21. The first F-35 aircraft delivered is also the first fifth-generation fighter jet to enter the Turkish Air Force Command inventory.

Each CH-47 helicopter has two rotors and two motors, each having 4,800 horsepower. With a range that can increase to 1,100 kilometers with the help of the fuel tanks, the helicopters can fly safely even at conditions of zero visibility.

The helicopters, which can carry 10 tons, can be used in war operations and operations with humanitarian and civil aims.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkish Ministry of Internal Affairs reports on elimination of more than 20 terrorists
Turkey 12:12
Turkey's Antalya thronged with 9M foreign tourists
Turkey 11:05
Tourist visits from Uzbekistan to Turkey increasing further
Tourism 10:41
Mexico minister says can't declare NAFTA victory yet
Other News 02:17
‘Mass shooting’ reported at Jacksonville Landing in Florida, police say
US 26 August 22:54
Tehran in talks with Baku, Ankara to trade power – minister
Business 26 August 12:48
Latest
New appointment in Kazakh Ministry of Social Development
Kazakhstan 12:20
Turkish Ministry of Internal Affairs reports on elimination of more than 20 terrorists
Turkey 12:12
Siemens not to halt know-how transfer for turbine tech to Iran – minister
Business 12:12
Property insurance revenues decrease in Kazakhstan
Economy news 11:44
Footage from traditional classic car race in Baku
Society 11:20
Tajik or Russian plane has bombed an Afghan border area in Takhar province: Afghan official
Tajikistan 11:12
Turkey's Antalya thronged with 9M foreign tourists
Turkey 11:05
Wind power plants account for half of Iran’s renewable energy sector
Business 10:44
Tourist visits from Uzbekistan to Turkey increasing further
Tourism 10:41