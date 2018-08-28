Turkish parliament speaker to visit Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 28

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish parliament speaker Binali Yildirim will visit Azerbaijan on Aug. 28, the Turkish parliament said in a message.

Yildirim’s visit to Azerbaijan will last for two days.

Yildirim’s visit will be the first one after his appointment to the post of parliament speaker.

During the visit, he will hold a number of meetings with Azerbaijani officials.

Binali Yildirim was elected speaker of the Turkish parliament on July 12.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news