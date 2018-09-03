Turkey supports solution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict - Erdogan

3 September 2018 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey supports the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the 6th summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States in Kyrgyzstan, Turkish media reported Sept. 3.

Erdogan noted that Turkey, as before, will support Azerbaijan in all spheres.

He also said all Turkic-speaking states should contribute to the resolution of conflicts and the establishment of stability in the world.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

