Belarus, Turkey expect to use national currencies in trade

Belarus and Turkey expect to switch to trade using national currencies, the Belarus Ambassador to Ankara Andrei Savinykh said, BelTA news agency reported.

“I am sure that this year the trade turnover between Turkey and Belarus will exceed $1 billion,” the diplomat said. “It is time to switch to settlements in Turkish lira and Belarus ruble in trade.”

He noted that the transition to settlements in the national currencies will contribute to the growth of trade turnover.

Savinykh said that one of the leading banks in Turkey is in talks on investing in the economy of Belarus.

The diplomat expressed hope for further development of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

