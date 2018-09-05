Belarus, Turkey expect to use national currencies in trade

5 September 2018 18:39 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5

Trend:

Belarus and Turkey expect to switch to trade using national currencies, the Belarus Ambassador to Ankara Andrei Savinykh said, BelTA news agency reported.

“I am sure that this year the trade turnover between Turkey and Belarus will exceed $1 billion,” the diplomat said. “It is time to switch to settlements in Turkish lira and Belarus ruble in trade.”

He noted that the transition to settlements in the national currencies will contribute to the growth of trade turnover.

Savinykh said that one of the leading banks in Turkey is in talks on investing in the economy of Belarus.

The diplomat expressed hope for further development of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Kremlin says keen on Syria talks with Turkey, France, Germany
Russia 17:49
Attacks on Idlib will lead to massacre, humanitarian disaster, Erdogan says
Turkey 08:21
First cargo via Afghanistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey transport corridor to be shipped in October
Economy news 00:42
Turkey sees decrease in number of vehicles in July
Economy news 4 September 22:21
Turkey appoints new consul general to Azerbaijan’s Ganja
Politics 4 September 22:02
Azerbaijan may start exporting snake venom
Economy news 4 September 20:33
Latest
GUAM foreign ministers to meet in New York: Azerbaijani FM
Politics 19:41
Branch of Russian technopolis may appear in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 19:36
Uzbek, African banks sign agreement worth $50M
Uzbekistan 19:31
Sale of Azerbaijani dried fruits starts at European filling stations
Economy news 19:25
Tehran to look into remarks by Haley about Rouhani’s attending UN meeting
Politics 19:19
Turkmenistan, Austria to sign co-op documents in Vienna
Turkmenistan 19:06
Iran Energy Exchange performance on Sept. 5
Business 18:47
Turkish ministry of energy to opt for electric cars
Economy news 18:47
Azerbaijani oil prices up Sept. 4
Oil&Gas 18:07