Turkey gathering military equipment at Syria's border - media

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 11

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey continues to gather military equipment at the border with Syria in Hatay Province, Turkish media reported on Sept. 11.

According to the reports, tanks and armored personnel carriers have been sent to the border with Syria.

Since Sept. 4, Turkey has been gathering military equipment in Hatay, which borders Syria's Idlib.

On Sept. 7, the presidents of Turkey, Iran and Russia held a trilateral meeting and discussed the situation in Idlib.

Idlib is one of the de-escalation zones as part of the Astana format.

There are about 3 million civilians in Idlib.



