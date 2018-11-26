Armed incident on Turkish-Iranian border

26 November 2018 12:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Militants of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist group shelled a military unit from mortars on the Turkish-Iranian border in the Igdir province, Turkish media reported Nov. 26.

After that, a shootout began between the terrorists and the Turkish servicemen.

One soldier was injured, according to the report.

On Nov. 15, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu stated that from early 2018, 87,838 operations have been carried out against the PKK terrorist organization in Turkey.

Soylu noted that 289 PKK terrorists were killed during the operations carried out in Turkey.

The minister also noted that in 2017, the PKK terrorists planned 965 attacks, while this figure dropped to 677 in 2018.

"In 2017, 380 PKK terrorists and in 2018, 343 terrorists surrendered to Turkish law enforcement agencies," Soylu said.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
All parties to Astana talks on Syria confirm participation
Kazakhstan 13:19
Dispatcher mistake causes horrible train collision in Turkey (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Turkey 13:00
CBI announces conditions to establish branches of foreign banks in Iran
Finance 12:46
Iranian company opens tender on copper mine project
Tenders 12:26
Central Bank of Iran's suggestions of banking transparency approved
Finance 12:09
Iran's carpet market on the rise
Economy news 11:51
Latest
All parties to Astana talks on Syria confirm participation
Kazakhstan 13:19
Ytong blocks production site to open in Georgia next year
Georgia 13:13
Defense minister builds health center at his own expense
Tajikistan 13:11
Kyrgyz Interior Minister and Head of OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek discuss topical issues of cooperation
Kyrgyzstan 13:08
Dispatcher mistake causes horrible train collision in Turkey (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Turkey 13:00
Uzbekistan's insurance firms collect almost twice more premiums
Economy news 12:59
UN rep: More women should hold leading positions in Azerbaijan
Society 12:54
French SUEZ Group reveals time of reaching agreement on water management in Sumgait
Economy news 12:52
Dead, injured reported as chopper falls on residential area in Istanbul (PHOTO/VİDEO)
Turkey 12:51