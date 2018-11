Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

A cargo and a passenger trains have collided in Turkey’s Sivas province, Turkish media reported Nov. 26.

Ten people were injured as a result of the incident, according to the report.

The injured were taken to the city hospital.

The collision was caused by the mistake of the dispatchers.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news