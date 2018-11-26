4 dead as chopper falls on residential area in Istanbul (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)

26 November 2018 13:21 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 12:51)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

A military helicopter has crashed into a residential area in Sancaktepe district of Istanbul, Turkish media reported Nov. 26.

Rescue teams and ambulances have been sent to the crash site.

According to preliminary information, four people were killed and one was injured as a result of the incident.

The model of the helicopter was Sikorsky. Since 2009, a total of 10 Sikorsky helicopters have crashed in Turkey.

So far, 48 servicemen have been killed as a result of Sikorsky helicopter crashes in Turkey.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

