4 dead as chopper falls on residential area in Istanbul (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

A military helicopter has crashed into a residential area in Sancaktepe district of Istanbul, Turkish media reported Nov. 26.

Rescue teams and ambulances have been sent to the crash site.

According to preliminary information, four people were killed and one was injured as a result of the incident.

The model of the helicopter was Sikorsky. Since 2009, a total of 10 Sikorsky helicopters have crashed in Turkey.

So far, 48 servicemen have been killed as a result of Sikorsky helicopter crashes in Turkey.

