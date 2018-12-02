Erdogan: We 'cannot be satisfied' with Riyadh's Khashoggi case explanations

2 December 2018 05:47 (UTC+04:00)

Ankara is dissatisfied with Riyadh’s explanations in connection with the murderer of prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday, Sputnik reported.

“We regard it as a despicable murder. Unfortunately, Saudi Arabia does not support us. At first, there was a lie that he [Khashoggi] left the consulate. [However] there is evidence that he was killed: there is a seven-minute audio recording, we shared it with the world. Turkey handed it to the United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom — all those who wanted. We cannot be satisfied with the explanations we have got,” Erdogan told reporters on the sidelines of the G20 summit, as aired by the NTV broadcaster.

Turkey insists that Saudi Arabia should extradite those responsible for the murder, Erdogan reiterated.

“But this is not only the case of Turkey, but of the whole world. We still haven't received any information from the Saudi side about the assassins' accomplices. They must reveal it,” he stressed.

