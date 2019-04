Baku, Azerbaijan, April 4

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A passenger bus overturned in the Turkey’s Denizli Province, leaving 2 dead and 22 injured, according to preliminary data, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.

It is possible that the death toll may increase.

All the victims – among them women and children – are citizens of Turkey. They were taken to the nearest hospitals.

The cause of the accident remain undisclosed.

