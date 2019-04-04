Turkey's ruling party provides facts on falsification of over 10,000 votes in elections

4 April 2019 17:22 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 4

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) of Turkey presented facts of falsification of 11,000 votes in Istanbul in favor of the candidate of the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) Ekrem Imamoglu, Trend reports via Turkish media.

The AKP states that this is a small portion of ballot fraud in favor of CHP.

The AKP hopes that the results of the elections in Istanbul will change in favor of the ruling party's candidate Binali Yildirim.

Bayram Senocak, head of the Istanbul branch of the Turkish ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), stated that the AKP has evidence of the election results in Istanbul being falsified in favor of candidate of the opposition Republican People's Party Ekrem Imamoglu.

Sadi Guven, head of the YSK, said on April 2 that the results of the municipal elections in Istanbul remain unchanged.

As reported earlier, Imamoglu gained 4.159 million votes, while Yildirim got 4.131 million votes in Istanbul.

The coalition of the ruling party and the Nationalist Movement Party gained 51.67 percent of votes in the municipal elections throughout the country.

Following the elections, candidate of the Republican People’s Party Mansur Yavas became mayor of Ankara.

Thirteen political parties took part in the municipal elections held March 31. These included the Felicity Party (SP), the Independent Turkey Party (Bağımsız Türkiye Partisi), the Communist Party of Turkey (Türkiye Komünist Partisi), the Patriotic Party (Vatan Partisi), the Great Unity Party (Büyük Birlik Partisi), Free Cause Party (Hür Dava Partisi), Republican People’s Party (Cumhuriyet Halk Partisi), Justice and Development Party (Adalet ve Kalkınma Partisi), Democratic Party (Demokrat Parti), Nationalist Movement Party (Milliyetçi Hareket Partisi), Iyi Party (İYİ Parti), Peoples’ Democratic Party (Halkların Demokratik Partisi) and Democratic Left Party (Demokratik Sol Parti).

Municipal elections are held every 5 years in Turkey.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Opposition candidate: Results of municipal elections in Turkey not rigged
Turkey 3 April 14:57
Media: Results of municipal elections in Istanbul remain unchanged
Turkey 2 April 13:14
Turkey's ruling party talks on falsification of election results in Istanbul
Turkey 1 April 21:07
Final voting results in Istanbul may affect overall outcome of municipal elections - media
Turkey 1 April 10:44
Binali Yıldırım declares victory in elections to Istanbul Municipality
Turkey 1 April 02:50
Erdogan: Turkish people expressed their will
Turkey 1 April 00:08
Latest
Kazakh National Bank announces tender for vehicle maintenance
Tenders 17:57
Flood damages in Lorestan Province reach $1.9 billion
Iran 17:47
International oilfield service company developing hydrocarbon deposits in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 17:44
Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange falls on CBA notes
Finance 17:35
Zakharova: Russian, Azerbaijani FMs expected to meet in Moscow
Politics 17:34
Russian, Azerbaijani companies may expand joint production
Economy 17:20
Azerbaijani parliamentary committee talks meeting of Joint Working Group on Human Rights (Exclusive)
Politics 17:19
Kazakhstan significantly increases wheat exports
Economy 17:16
Russian MONT company opens branch in Uzbekistan
ICT 17:07