Honda will stop car production in Turkey after 2021

9 April 2019 08:53 (UTC+04:00)

Honda has decided to end car production in Turkey following completion of the production of its current Civic Sedan model in 2021, the company said in a statement, Trend reported citing ET Auto.

It said it made the decision due to electrification developments in the industry globally and the need to ensure adequate production capacity.

Operations in the automobile area that include vehicle imports and distribution would continue, Honda said, adding that its motorcycle operations will not be impacted by this decision.

