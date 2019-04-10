Turkish FM to visit Netherlands

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10
By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will visit the Netherlands, the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Trend April 10.
Cavusoglu’s visit will take place April 10-11 as part of the seventh meeting of the Turkey-Netherlands conference.
Relations between Turkey and the EU, regional problems, the fight against terrorism will be the main topics of the meeting.
---
