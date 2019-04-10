Turkish FM to visit Netherlands

10 April 2019 12:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will visit the Netherlands, the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Trend April 10.

Cavusoglu’s visit will take place April 10-11 as part of the seventh meeting of the Turkey-Netherlands conference.

Relations between Turkey and the EU, regional problems, the fight against terrorism will be the main topics of the meeting.

