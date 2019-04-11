PKK militants detained in Izmir

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

During a special operation carried out against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist group, 8 militants were detained in Turkey’s western Izmir Province, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

It is reported that the terrorists were planning to carry out terrorist attacks during the municipal elections.

According to media reports, there are also searches for 5 people who propagated the ideas of the PKK through social media.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

