Turkey, US discuss regional issues

29 May 2019 11:42 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Regional issues were discussed during the telephone conversation of the Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar with the acting US Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

They also discussed the strengthening of military ties between the two countries and the latest military operations of the Turkish Armed Forces and the Turkish Air Force in northern Iraq.

The Turkish Air Force and the Armed Forces recently launched a large-scale operation in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq.

On March 27, the Turkish National Intelligence Organization and the country's Air Force conducted an operation to eliminate Riza Altun, the closest ally of Cemil Bayik, the leader of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist group. After Altun’s location was revealed, the Turkish Air Force delivered a precision strike on a house where the terrorist was staying.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

