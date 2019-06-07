Candidates for post of head of Istanbul’s municipality to hold TV debates

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

Candidate for the post of head of Istanbul municipality from the ruling Justice and Development Party Binali Yildirim and the candidate of the opposition Republican People's Party Ekrem Imamoglu will hold TV debates, Trend reports on June 7 referring to the Turkish media.

Reportedly, Imamoglu appealed to hold TV debates. Yildirim accepted this appeal.

The exact date of the TV debates has not been disclosed. Such TV debates will be the first debates in the Turkish history.

On April 17, Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council (YSK) officially announced the results of the municipal election in Istanbul. According to YSK, the candidate for the position of the head of the Istanbul municipality from the opposition Republican People’s Party Ekrem Imamoglu received 4.169 million votes, while the candidate from the Justice and Development Party Binali Yildirim received 4.156 million votes.

YSK issued a mandate to Ekrem Imamoglu for the position of the Head of the Istanbul municipality, while AKP recently officially appealed to YSK to hold the repeat elections in Istanbul.

Shortly after the elections, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the results of the municipal elections in Istanbul may be annulled.

