Turkey sends note of protest to Iceland

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey sent a note of protest to Iceland, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

According to him, this is due to the attitude of the staff of Reykjavík Airport to the Turkish national team players who arrived in Iceland for the Euro 2020 qualifying match.

As Cavusoglu noted, the incident at the airport is a gross violation of diplomatic norms, which is a shameful occurrence for Iceland.

The customs officers delayed the passport control procedure at Keflavik International Airport in Reykjavik for 2 hours, and then subjected the Turkish football players to a thorough check. Also, the procedure for examining the luggage of players was prolonged.

