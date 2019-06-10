Aircraft crash kills one in Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

A training aircraft crashed in Turkey's Antalya province, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

One died and two got injured during the incident, reports say.

According to the media reports, the condition of the injured persons is assessed as extremely serious.The injured were hospitalized.

The causes of the crash have not been reported yet.

