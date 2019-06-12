Turkish servicemen killed in shootout with PKK militants

12 June 2019 10:10 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Two Turkish servicemen were killed in Turkey’s Tunceli province in a shootout with militants of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist group, Trend reports with reference to Turkish media.

Four Turkish servicemen were injured, according to the report.

The battles between the PKK and the Turkish Armed Forces in the mountainous areas of the Tunceli province continue.

The conflict between Turkey and PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has been lasting around 40 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Erdogan ratifies defense agreement with Azerbaijan, Georgia
Turkey 10:02
Defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia in Gabala for meeting
Politics 09:53
19 IS militants detained in Turkey
Turkey 09:44
Syrians banned from visiting public beaches in Turkey
Turkey 09:24
Hotel in Turkish Kemer bursts into flames
Turkey 11 June 17:22
Ministry: About 80% of tourists visiting Turkey arrived by air
Turkey 11 June 16:18
Latest
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan
Finance 10:54
SOCAR talks progress of Baku Oil Refinery's modernization
Oil&Gas 10:43
Oil prices fall on weaker demand growth, surprise gain in U.S. crude stocks
Other News 10:40
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 18 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:28
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 12
Finance 10:09
Erdogan ratifies defense agreement with Azerbaijan, Georgia
Turkey 10:02
Defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia in Gabala for meeting
Politics 09:53
Thousands stranded, five killed, as heavy rain lashes south China
Other News 09:51
19 IS militants detained in Turkey
Turkey 09:44