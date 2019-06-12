Turkish servicemen killed in shootout with PKK militants

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Two Turkish servicemen were killed in Turkey’s Tunceli province in a shootout with militants of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist group, Trend reports with reference to Turkish media.

Four Turkish servicemen were injured, according to the report.

The battles between the PKK and the Turkish Armed Forces in the mountainous areas of the Tunceli province continue.

The conflict between Turkey and PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has been lasting around 40 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

