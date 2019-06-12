Turkey, US mull extradition of Fethullah Gulen

12 June 2019 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul, who has been in the US since June 9, is discussing the extradition of Fethullah Gulen with the authorities of the country, Trend reports with reference to Turkish media.

Gul is in talks with US Attorney General William Barr. Details of the meeting aren’t reported.

Tensions arose in relations between Turkey and the US after the July 16, 2016 military coup attempt in Turkey.

Fethullah Gulen and his supporters are accused of the military coup attempt.

The Turkish authorities have repeatedly stated that the US stands behind the military coup attempt, because the ideological leader of the FETO terrorist organization Fethullah Gulen is hiding namely in the US.

Despite all of Turkey’s demands for Gulen’s extradition, the US hasn’t yet extradited him.

A group of rebels attempted a military coup in Turkey on the night of July 16, 2016. The main confrontation broke out in Ankara and Istanbul. More than 250 Turkish citizens were killed, over 2,000 people were injured, the mutiny was suppressed.

