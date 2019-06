Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A Turkish patrol post came under attack in Idlib, Syria, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

It is reported that mortars were fired at the Turkish patrol post.

As a result, three Turkish soldiers were injured and the patrol post was damaged. All injured soldiers were hospitalized.

Other details of the incident weren't reported.

