FM: Turkey decides to buy S-400 anti-aircraft missile system

13 June 2019 15:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey has decided to buy S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems and this topic is non-negotiable, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

“Turkey will not abandon the purchase of the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems despite all appeals made by the US,” Cavusoglu added, Trend reports referring to Turkish media on June 13.

Earlier, Cavusoglu said that the US and NATO specialists may visit Turkey and make sure that the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems do not pose a threat to NATO.

"Despite the US urges Turkey to abandon the purchase of the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems, they do not give a guarantee that they will sell us Patriot air defense systems," he added.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo stated that the US believes that Turkey would not be able to have both US F-35 fighter-bombers and Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems at the same time, as this is technically impossible.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey may receive the S-400 missile systems earlier than scheduled. “Turkey expects to receive the first supplies of S-400 missile systems in July 2019,” the president added.

He stressed that despite appeals from the US, Turkey will not abandon the purchase of the S-400.

Initial reports of negotiations between Russia and Turkey on the supply of S-400 appeared in November 2016. The signing of a contract was confirmed by the Russian side on September 12, 2017.

Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that the S-400 air defense systems would be deployed from October 2019.

The supply of the S-400 air defense systems to Ankara cost $2.5 billion, Head of the Rostec state corporation Sergey Chemezov said in December 2017.

Turkey is the first NATO member state to receive the S-400 air defense systems from Russia.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkish patrol post attacked in Syria’s Idlib
Turkey 13:57
Police conducting operations against drug dealers in 28 cities of Turkey
Turkey 09:56
US to deploy reconnaissance squadron of MQ-9 reaper drones in Poland
US 08:43
U.S. government posts $208 billion deficit in May
US 07:36
Erdogan says Turkey has definitely bought Russian S-400 defense system
Turkey 05:47
U.S. to deploy 1,000 more troops to Poland: White House
US 05:05
Latest
Uzbek-Korean JV to purchase spare parts for vacuum cleaning system via tender
Tenders 15:48
Car sales in Kazakhstan increase by 20%
Economy 15:42
Azerbaijan eyes to increase number of shuttle buses running to Yanardag Reserve
Society 15:33
Over 600,000 vehicles transported through Turkish ports in May
Turkey 15:29
OPEC cuts 2019 oil demand growth forecast, sees more downside risk
Other News 15:23
Tajikistan to supply electricity to Uzbekistan
Economy 15:19
Azerbaijan approves action plan on state program to ensure food safety until 2026
Society 15:19
Flights from Russia's Rostov-on-Don to Baku to be resumed
Business 14:59
Washington hosts solemn reception on Azerbaijan Republic Day (PHOTO)
Politics 14:55