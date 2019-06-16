Turkey retaliates against attack in Syria's Idlib

16 June 2019 16:48 (UTC+04:00)

A Turkish observation post in Syria’s Idlib region was attacked with mortar fire and shelling from an area controlled by Syrian government forces and it was retaliated with heavy weapons, Turkish Defense Ministry said on June 16, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily.

The “deliberate” attack from Idlib region’s Tall Bazan area to the Turkish post in Murak area caused damage but no casualties, the ministry said.

Turkey took “necessary initiatives” with Russia and the situation was being followed closely, according to the statement.

