Erdogan: Turkey cannot be indifferent to conflicts in South Caucasus

20 June 2019 13:14 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey cannot be indifferent to conflicts in the South Caucasus, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports via Turkish media.

Erdogan noted that Turkey has always been in favor of resolving conflicts peacefully.

"For us, stability in the region, including in the South Caucasus, is important," he said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

