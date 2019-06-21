Erdogan announces early meeting with Putin

21 June 2019 09:33 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin will be held in late June, said Erdogan, Trend reports referring to Turkish media on June 21.

Erdogan said that the meeting with Putin will take place in Japan as part of the G20 summit.

He noted that during the meeting, the parties will discuss a number of important regional issues including the development and strengthening of bilateral relations. “The purchase of Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems will also be discussed,” Erdogan said.

Previously, the Turkish President said that Turkey may receive the S-400 missile systems in July 2019, which is earlier than scheduled. He stressed that despite appeals from the US, Turkey will not abandon the purchase of the S-400.

Initial reports of negotiations between Russia and Turkey on the supply of S-400 appeared in November 2016. The signing of a contract was confirmed by the Russian side on September 12, 2017.

Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that the S-400 air defense systems would be deployed from October 2019.

Turkey is the first NATO member state to receive the S-400 air defense systems from Russia.

