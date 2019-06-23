CHP's Imamoglu wins in 28 districts in Istanbul rerun

23 June 2019 23:25 (UTC+04:00)

Imamoğlu was projected to win 28 of Istanbul's 39 districts with 54.0% of the overall vote in the mayoral elections rerun, unofficial results showed on Sunday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

In the March 31 local elections, Imamoğlu won 16 of the districts, a dramatic difference from his dominant performance Sunday.

Imamoğlu's opponent, People's Alliance candidate Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) Binali Yıldırım, lost 12 districts compared to the March elections.

The vote difference between the two candidates was 777,581, significantly higher than 13,729 announced after March 31 elections.

Imamoğlu's biggest win was in Beşiktaş district, where he received 83% of the vote, followed by Kadıköy with 81% and Bakırköy with 79%. Yıldırım's biggest lead was in Sultanbeyli with 65% of the vote, followed by Esenler and Arnavutköy with 61% and 60% respectively.

Imamoğlu received the biggest boost in Adalar district, where he increased his votes by 10 percentage points compared to the last election. Çatalca and Silivri districts came second with a change of 8 percentage points, followed by Avcılar, Bakırköy and Şişli with 7 percentage points.

The CHP candidate managed to flip Bahçelievler, Bayrampaşa, Beykoz, Beyoğlu, Çekmeköy, Eyüpsultan, Fatih, Sancaktepe, Şile, Tuzla, Üsküdar and Zeytinburnu districts compared to the March elections.

Soon after the results began coming in, Yıldırım conceded defeat and congratulated Imamoğlu on his apparent victory.

Yıldırım and Imamoğlu are vying to run the metropolitan municipality of Turkey's most populous city after a previous vote on March 31 was annulled by the country's top election council last month.

On March 31, Imamoğlu received 48.8% of the vote, whereas Yıldırım got 48.55%, according to official figures from the Supreme Election Council (YSK).

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Polls closed in high-stakes Istanbul do-over election
Turkey 23 June 19:27
At least 4 people killed, 6 injured in factory fire in Turkey’s Istanbul
Turkey 22 June 23:02
Turkish company to grow vegetables in Kazakhstan
Economy 22 June 13:05
Tunisia signs cooperation deals with China, Turkey and Germany
Other News 22 June 03:47
Turkish and Azerbaijani presidents hold phone talks
Politics 21 June 20:55
Iran's Khorassan Razavi Province exports goods worth $2B
Iran 21 June 15:19
Latest
Turkish President Erdogan congratulates opposition candidate for Istanbul win
Turkey 00:43
Eight people wounded in attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport
Arab World 00:14
Montenegrin prime minister embarks on official visit to Azerbaijan
Politics 23 June 23:33
At least 12 bodies recovered following pipeline explosion in Nigeria
Other News 23 June 22:24
Israel will hear U.S. peace plan in 'fair and open manner': Netanyahu
Israel 23 June 21:58
Pompeo says to travel to Saudi Arabia, UAE, repeats offer for talks with Iran
US 23 June 21:24
GDP growth in Azerbaijan in 2018 boosted by non-oil sector
Finance 23 June 21:00
Trump says did not send message to Tehran warning of attack
US 23 June 20:37
Death toll from acute encephalitis in east Indian town rises to 129 children
Other News 23 June 19:51