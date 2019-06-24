96 PKK terrorists neutralized in Operation Claw to date

24 June 2019 02:20 (UTC+04:00)

The number of terrorists "neutralized" in northern Iraq as part of Operation Claw have reached 96 so far, National Defense Ministry said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Authorities often use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

According to the ministry's statement, one terrorist was "neutralized" and several heavy weapons were located in a cave that was used as a makeshift base.

A DShK heavy machine gun, a Zagros sniper rifle, two PK machine guns, two AK-47 assault rifles and large amounts of ammunition were seized in the operation, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, several other PKK targets were hit in simultaneous airstrikes carried out in Iraq's Qandil, Metina and Avasin-Basyan regions.

Beginning on May 27, Operation Claw has focused on completely eliminating terrorist threats in northern Iraq that emanate from the PKK presence. Security forces intensified Operation Claw with air support against militants and settlements of the terrorist organization in the region.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU - has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children. The People's Protection Units (YPG) is its Syrian branch.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
CHP's Imamoglu wins in 28 districts in Istanbul rerun
Turkey 23 June 23:25
Polls closed in high-stakes Istanbul do-over election
Turkey 23 June 19:27
At least 4 people killed, 6 injured in factory fire in Turkey’s Istanbul
Turkey 22 June 23:02
Turkish company to grow vegetables in Kazakhstan
Economy 22 June 13:05
Tunisia signs cooperation deals with China, Turkey and Germany
Other News 22 June 03:47
Turkish and Azerbaijani presidents hold phone talks
Politics 21 June 20:55
Latest
Pompeo says hopes Trump letter to North Korean leader can restart talks
US 01:48
Turkish President Erdogan congratulates opposition candidate for Istanbul win
Turkey 00:43
Eight people wounded in attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport
Arab World 00:14
Montenegrin prime minister embarks on official visit to Azerbaijan
Politics 23 June 23:33
CHP's Imamoglu wins in 28 districts in Istanbul rerun
Turkey 23 June 23:25
At least 12 bodies recovered following pipeline explosion in Nigeria
Other News 23 June 22:24
Israel will hear U.S. peace plan in 'fair and open manner': Netanyahu
Israel 23 June 21:58
Pompeo says to travel to Saudi Arabia, UAE, repeats offer for talks with Iran
US 23 June 21:24
GDP growth in Azerbaijan in 2018 boosted by non-oil sector
Finance 23 June 21:00