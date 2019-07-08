Turkey may increase departure tax

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 8

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey may increase its departure tax, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

It is reported that this proposal was made by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). According to media reports, the party will bring this issue up for discussion at the parliament.

Should the bill be adopted, Turkish citizens will pay 50 Turkish liras when leaving the country, instead of the current sum of 15 liras.

($1=5.6108 TL on July 8)

