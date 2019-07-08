Ali Babacan leaves ruling party of Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 8

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Ali Babacan, Former Minister for Economic Affairs and former Foreign Minister of Turkey, left the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

It is reported that Babacan sent a written appeal about his departure from the AKP to the Turkish media.

The Turkish media reported that a new party headed by the former Minister of Economic Affairs is being created in Turkey, and Ahmet Davutoglu, Abdullah Gul and Bulent Arinc will join this political movement.

The last time a new party was created in Turkey in November 2018. It was founded by Fatih Erbakan, the son of former Turkish prime minister Necmettin Erbakan. At that time, the number of political parties in Turkey reached 83.

