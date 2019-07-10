Turkish President criticizes Ali Babacan’s exit from ruling party

10 July 2019 10:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized the exit of the ex-minister of economic affairs and ex-foreign minister of Turkey Ali Babacan from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

According to Erdogan, during a meeting with Babacan, he expressed his dissatisfaction with the creation of a new political party in Turkey.

"No one has the right to divide the AKP," Erdogan said.

It was reported earlier that in case of creation of a new party policy, about 40 MPs from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) will leave AKP and join the new party.

Among political figures, who are ready to join the new political party, are former Minister of Justice Sadullah Ergun and former Minister of Finance Mehmet Simsek.

Ali Babacan, former minister for economic affairs and former foreign minister of Turkey, left AKP on July 8.

The Turkish media reported that a new party headed by the former minister of economic affairs is being created in Turkey, and Ahmet Davutoglu, Abdullah Gul and Bulent Arinc will join this political movement.

The last time a new party was created in Turkey in November 2018. It was founded by Fatih Erbakan, the son of former Turkish prime minister Necmettin Erbakan. At that time, the number of political parties in Turkey reached 83.

