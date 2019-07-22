Syrian refugees without proper registration to be deported from Istanbul

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 22

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Syrian refugees who do not have registration in Turkey’s Istanbul will be deported from the city, Trend reports referring to a message from the city mayor’s office.

It is noted that Syrian refugees who are not registered in Istanbul must leave the city and return to the place of actual registration before August 20, 2019.

It is also reported that regular raids will be conducted in Istanbul until August 20 to check the documents of Syrian refugees for registration.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Turkey Suleyman Soylu said earlier that 50,000 illegal immigrants including Syrian refugees will be deported from Istanbul over the next six months.

