Syrian refugees without proper registration to be deported from Istanbul

22 July 2019 16:14 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 22

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Syrian refugees who do not have registration in Turkey’s Istanbul will be deported from the city, Trend reports referring to a message from the city mayor’s office.

It is noted that Syrian refugees who are not registered in Istanbul must leave the city and return to the place of actual registration before August 20, 2019.

It is also reported that regular raids will be conducted in Istanbul until August 20 to check the documents of Syrian refugees for registration.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Turkey Suleyman Soylu said earlier that 50,000 illegal immigrants including Syrian refugees will be deported from Istanbul over the next six months.

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Georgia exports knitted goods worth $22 million to Turkey
Economy 17:10
Turkish ministry: Logistics center in Kars province of strategic nature
Economy 15:17
Turkish foreign minister: Turkey not going to leave NATO
Turkey 14:54
Launch deadline for domestic Turkish locomotives announced
Economy 14:23
Pope Francis's envoy tells Syria's Assad of concern for Idlib's civilians
Other News 13:47
Number of enterprises with foreign capital in Uzbekistan almost doubles
Economy 12:56
Latest
Uzbek Commodity Exchange publishes trading results
Economy 17:46
Azercell supports young IT specialists
Business 17:45
Competition in Azerbaijani market of meat and dairy products
Economy 17:38
Irish deputy PM sees a way past Brexit impasse in future relationship text
Other News 17:35
Saipem gets new contracts in offshore drilling in Romania, Abu Dhabi
Oil&Gas 17:32
SOCAR Polymer getting improved raw materials from EP-300 plant in Sumgait
Business 17:25
Official: Azerbaijan-China relations increasingly developing
Politics 17:22
Bankruptcy institution needed in Azerbaijan
Finance 17:21
Baku schoolboy takes first place at EYOF 2019 (PHOTO)
Society 17:15