Turkey ratifies agreement with Uzbekistan

26 July 2019 12:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey has ratified an agreement with Uzbekistan, Trend reports referring to Resmi Gazete on July 26.

The ratified agreement aims at developing of bilateral cooperation in the field of metrology between the two countries.

The agreement was signed on April 30, 2019, within a three-day visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan. It comes into force from the date of ratification.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkey reveals revenues from transport taxation, toll roads in June
Economy 13:09
New terminal to appear at Uzbek airport of Samarkand
Economy 12:57
Total capital of Turkmen companies registered in Turkey up
Economy 12:44
South Korean bank to help modernize transport system of Uzbek capital
Economy 12:43
Number of Uzbek companies in Turkey down
Economy 12:35
Volume of investments per capita in Uzbekistan amounts to $11.6 B
Economy 12:04
Latest
Turkey reveals revenues from transport taxation, toll roads in June
Economy 13:09
Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for bonds in secondary market
Finance 13:06
WhatsApp to roll out payments feature in India this year
Other News 12:57
New terminal to appear at Uzbek airport of Samarkand
Economy 12:57
Freight transportation revenues decline in Georgia
Finance 12:53
Minister: Azerbaijan expects to grab many medals at EYOF Baku 2019 competitions
Society 12:47
Total capital of Turkmen companies registered in Turkey up
Economy 12:44
South Korean bank to help modernize transport system of Uzbek capital
Economy 12:43
TAP reveals its guaranteed supply pressure
Oil&Gas 12:35