Turkey ratifies agreement with Uzbekistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey has ratified an agreement with Uzbekistan, Trend reports referring to Resmi Gazete on July 26.

The ratified agreement aims at developing of bilateral cooperation in the field of metrology between the two countries.

The agreement was signed on April 30, 2019, within a three-day visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan. It comes into force from the date of ratification.

