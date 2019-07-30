About 800,000 illegal immigrants detained in Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 30

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Some 796,000 illegal migrants from different countries, who intended to get to Europe, have been detained in Turkey over the past three years and a half, Trend reports on July 30 referring to Turkish media.

Reportedly, 18,700 organizers of illegal migration to Europe were detained during the reporting period. Illegal immigrants get to the European countries from Turkey by paying 500-7,000 euros.

The militants of various terrorist organizations who earlier operated in Iraq and Syria also were revealed among the illegal migrants.

Some 144 people died during the six months of 2019 as a result of wrecks of several boats and a ship carrying illegal immigrants to Europe. During the reporting period, 64 illegal immigrants died in an accident in Turkey. Some 43 illegal migrants have been found frozen to death on Turkey’s borders with Iran and Greece.

