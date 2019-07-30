Turkey to send delegation to China to study condition of ethnic Uyghurs in Xinjiang region

30 July 2019 17:11 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 30

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey will send a delegation to China to study the situation of ethnic Uyghurs in the Xinjiang region, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Trend reports with reference to Turkish media.

He said that the Turkish delegation was sent to Xinjiang at the invitation of China.

At the end of August 2018, experts from the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination reported that up to one million ethnic Uyghurs may be in “re-education camps” in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China.

Commenting on the situation, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that the information about keeping the Uyghurs in the camps is false.

The Chinese authorities claim that a system of “vocational education institutions” has been created in the region, with a primary focus on learning of the “commonly used language”, legislation and vocational skills. In these centers, according to the Chinese side, the work is underway to strengthen “resistance to terrorism and extremism.”

