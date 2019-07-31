Turkey committed to create peace corridor near Syria border, MGK statement says

Turkey will continue to fight local and foreign terrorist groups with determination and will take all necessary precautions to ensure the security of its border, a statement released following a top security council meeting said Tuesday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The meeting reiterated Turkey's disapproval of the support given by some Western countries to the YPG, which is known to use child soldiers in its terrorist activities.

The statement also reiterated Turkey's determination to continue to strive to establish a "peace corridor" by cleaning terrorists from the Syrian border area amid increasing threats against the country.

Regarding relations with NATO, the statement noted that Turkey fulfills its part and expects allies to do the same regarding strategic partnership, defense and security cooperation.

"Turkey abides by its commitments, obligations under international law, expects the same sensitivity from its allies," the statement read.

