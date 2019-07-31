Turkey committed to create peace corridor near Syria border, MGK statement says

31 July 2019 00:31 (UTC+04:00)

Turkey will continue to fight local and foreign terrorist groups with determination and will take all necessary precautions to ensure the security of its border, a statement released following a top security council meeting said Tuesday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The meeting reiterated Turkey's disapproval of the support given by some Western countries to the YPG, which is known to use child soldiers in its terrorist activities.

The statement also reiterated Turkey's determination to continue to strive to establish a "peace corridor" by cleaning terrorists from the Syrian border area amid increasing threats against the country.

Regarding relations with NATO, the statement noted that Turkey fulfills its part and expects allies to do the same regarding strategic partnership, defense and security cooperation.

"Turkey abides by its commitments, obligations under international law, expects the same sensitivity from its allies," the statement read.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Number of flights to be increased in Turkey
Economy 30 July 18:29
Turkey to send delegation to China to study condition of ethnic Uyghurs in Xinjiang region
Turkey 30 July 17:11
Turkey has no problems with NATO - FM
Turkey 30 July 14:39
About 800,000 illegal immigrants detained in Turkey
Turkey 30 July 14:36
Former Turkish Prime Minister calls for reforms in ruling party
Turkey 30 July 11:01
Iraq to connect its railways with Turkey
Turkey 30 July 09:36
Latest
Oil rises on expectations of Fed rate cut, another U.S crude drawdown
Oil&Gas 01:02
Azerbaijani FM receives ambassador of Kazakhstan upon completion of his diplomatic term (PHOTO)
Politics 30 July 23:30
Top Jaish terrorist wanted for killing 6 Indian troops killed in Kashmir
Other News 30 July 22:48
Huawei hopes US to allow company to continue using Android on smartphones
World 30 July 21:47
New protest erupts as Hong Kong charges 44 activists with rioting
China 30 July 21:18
Cement testing conducted in Georgia, results revealed
Economy 30 July 19:44
Over 18,000 "Green Card" insurance contracts concluded in Azerbaijan
Economy 30 July 19:41
Over 70% of loans in Georgia account for Tbilisi
Economy 30 July 19:25
Devaluation of Georgian lari caused by external shocks - National Bank
Economy 30 July 19:22