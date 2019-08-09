Two Turkish servicemen injured in Syria

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Two servicemen were injured as a result of an attack on a Turkish military unit in Afrin district in northern Syria, Trend reports on Aug. 9 referring to Turkish media.

The wounded were hospitalized.

According to the preliminary data, the attack on the military unit was organized by the Syrian wing of the terrorist Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) - PYD / YPG.

On August 24, 2016, units of the Turkish Armed Forces launched the Euphrates Shield Operation against the "Islamic State", and liberated, with the support of the Syrian opposition, Al-Bab town and the border town of Jarabulus in northern Syria.

On January 20, 2018, Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

